Ausgehend von der Bedeutung, die dem Dienstleistungssektor in der Strategie Europa 2020 beigemessen wird, werden in dieser Studie einige wesentliche Merkmale des Dienstleistungssektors in der EU hervorgehoben, unter anderem Produktivität und Innovation. In der Studie wird vor allem festgestellt, dass im EU-Ländervergleich Unterschiede im Wirtschaftswachstum zu drei Viertel auf den Dienstleistungssektor zurückzuführen sind. Länder mit einer relativ hohen Wachstumsrate weisen in der Regel auch ein überdurchschnittliches Produktivitätswachstum auf. Wenngleich der Produktivitätszuwachs im Dienstleistungssektor normalerweise niedriger ist als im verarbeitenden Gewerbe, macht er aufgrund der erheblichen Wirtschaftskraft des Dienstleistungssektors dennoch einen großen Anteil am gesamten Anstieg des Pro-Kopf-Output aus. In Ländern mit einem hohen Gesamtproduktivitätszuwachs ist in der Regel auch das Produktivitätswachstum im Dienstleistungssektor relativ hoch.
