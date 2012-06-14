Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Jüngste Entwicklungen auf den Märkten für Euro-Staatsanleihen und CDS
Teil 1: Euro-Anleihen und systemisches Risiko
In dieser Publikation werden die jüngsten Entwicklungen auf den Märkten für Euro-Staatsanleihen und CDS analysiert und damit verbundene Themen wie das systemische Risiko und der Vorschlag für eine gemeinsame Euro-Anleihe erörtert. In den letzten Jahren ist es bei den Anleihespreads zu einer dramatischen Ausweitung gekommen. Mit dieser Publikation soll unter anderem aufgezeigt werden, von welchen wesentlichen Faktoren diese Spreads beeinflusst werden.
Alle Publikationen in dieser Reihe
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Toolkit für Konnektivität auf dem Land
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Intelligente Städte und intelligente Investitionen in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa
- Investitionen in die Zukunft Europas: die Rolle von Bildung und Qualifizierung
- Ungleichheit in Europa
- EU und Migration – Herausforderungen, Chancen, Rolle der EIB
- Wiederherstellung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in der EU
- Höhere Kreditvergabe in Europa
- ECON Note - PPP und ihre Finanzierung in Europa
- ECON Note - Die Auswirkungen der Rezession der Jahre 2008-2009 auf die regionale Konvergenz in der EU
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Mehr Innovation und höhere Produktivität im EU-Dienstleistungssektor
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999