    14 Juni 2012

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf den Märkten für Euro-Staatsanleihen und CDS
Teil 1: Euro-Anleihen und systemisches Risiko

In dieser Publikation werden die jüngsten Entwicklungen auf den Märkten für Euro-Staatsanleihen und CDS analysiert und damit verbundene Themen wie das systemische Risiko und der Vorschlag für eine gemeinsame Euro-Anleihe erörtert. In den letzten Jahren ist es bei den Anleihespreads zu einer dramatischen Ausweitung gekommen. Mit dieser Publikation soll unter anderem aufgezeigt werden, von welchen wesentlichen Faktoren diese Spreads beeinflusst werden.