    25 Feb. 2013

Beschreibung

Diese Veröffentlichung enthält aktuelle Informationen aus der Datenbank von EPEC und ECON zu PPP-Projekten und -Märkten. Der Verfasser geht darin auf die jüngsten Entwicklungen in der EU-27 und die Beteiligung der EIB ein. Die Erholung am PPP-Markt, die 2010 eingesetzt hatte, kam 2011 zu einem abrupten Halt. Sowohl das Volumen als auch die Anzahl neuer PPP-Vorhaben sanken in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2012 auf den niedrigsten Stand seit mehr als zehn Jahren. Der öffentliche Finanzierungsbeitrag ging von 25 % im Jahr 2009 auf 14 % im ersten Halbjahr 2012 zurück. Diese Entwicklung könnte auf die kontinuierlich strenger werdenden Anforderungen für PPP-Vorhaben zurückzuführen sein. Insgesamt nimmt die Investitionstätigkeit im Infrastrukturbereich in Europa rasch ab, und ihre Zusammensetzung ändert sich. Neben PPP-Vorhaben sind auch die Unternehmensinvestitionen in Infrastruktureinrichtungen zurückgegangen. Der Anteil staatlich finanzierter Infrastruktur hat hingegen zugenommen.