Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Diese Notiz zur regionalen Konvergenz enthält eine erste Bewertung der Auswirkungen der Krise auf die Konvergenz in Europa. Aufgrund der langen Fristen für die Veröffentlichung regionaler Daten können im Rahmen einer eingehenden Analyse erst jetzt Schlussfolgerungen für den Zeitraum 2008-2009 gezogen und lediglich einige grobe Überlegungen zu der darauffolgenden Zeit gemacht werden. Die Notiz kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die Konvergenz sich in den Jahren 2008-2009 nach nahezu einem Jahrzehnt rascher Konvergenz deutlich verlangsamte. Das Finanzierungsvolumen der EIB in den Konvergenzregionen stieg während der Rezession in den Jahren 2008-2009 deutlich, was zur Hebelung zusätzlicher EU-Strukturfondsmittel beitrug. Diese Mittelzuflüsse ersetzten in einem gewissen Umfang den Abzug privater Mittel und trugen vermutlich dazu bei, den schweren wirtschaftlichen Schock zu dämpfen. Damit die regionale Konvergenz wieder wie vor der Rezession voranschreiten kann, ist es von größter Bedeutung für die Konvergenzregionen, das Wirtschaftsmodell, das die höheren Produktivitätssteigerungsraten in der Zeit vor 2007 ermöglichte, neu zu erfinden.
Alle Publikationen in dieser Reihe
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Toolkit für Konnektivität auf dem Land
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Intelligente Städte und intelligente Investitionen in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa
- Investitionen in die Zukunft Europas: die Rolle von Bildung und Qualifizierung
- Ungleichheit in Europa
- EU und Migration – Herausforderungen, Chancen, Rolle der EIB
- Wiederherstellung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in der EU
- Höhere Kreditvergabe in Europa
- ECON Note - PPP und ihre Finanzierung in Europa
- ECON Note Nr.°02-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Mehr Innovation und höhere Produktivität im EU-Dienstleistungssektor
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999