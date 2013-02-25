  • Publikationsinformationen

    25 Feb. 2013

    • Tags

    • Wirtschaft

Teil der Serie :

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

Diese Notiz zur regionalen Konvergenz enthält eine erste Bewertung der Auswirkungen der Krise auf die Konvergenz in Europa. Aufgrund der langen Fristen für die Veröffentlichung regionaler Daten können im Rahmen einer eingehenden Analyse erst jetzt Schlussfolgerungen für den Zeitraum 2008-2009 gezogen und lediglich einige grobe Überlegungen zu der darauffolgenden Zeit gemacht werden. Die Notiz kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die Konvergenz sich in den Jahren 2008-2009 nach nahezu einem Jahrzehnt rascher Konvergenz deutlich verlangsamte. Das Finanzierungsvolumen der EIB in den Konvergenzregionen stieg während der Rezession in den Jahren 2008-2009 deutlich, was zur Hebelung zusätzlicher EU-Strukturfondsmittel beitrug. Diese Mittelzuflüsse ersetzten in einem gewissen Umfang den Abzug privater Mittel und trugen vermutlich dazu bei, den schweren wirtschaftlichen Schock zu dämpfen. Damit die regionale Konvergenz wieder wie vor der Rezession voranschreiten kann, ist es von größter Bedeutung für die Konvergenzregionen, das Wirtschaftsmodell, das die höheren Produktivitätssteigerungsraten in der Zeit vor 2007 ermöglichte, neu zu erfinden.