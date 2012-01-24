  • Publikationsinformationen

    24 Jan. 2012

    Wirtschaft

Aktuelle Trends auf Europas PPP-Markt: langsame Erholung und zunehmende Beteiligung der EIB

In diesem Bericht werden die jüngsten Entwicklungen auf dem PPP-Markt der EU-27 und die Beteiligung der EIB analysiert. Grundlage ist eine Datenbank, die gemeinsam von der EIB-Hauptabteilung Volkswirtschaftliche Analysen und dem Europäischen PPP-Kompetenzzentrum (EPEC) erstellt wurde.