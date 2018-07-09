  • Publikationsinformationen

    9 Juli 2018

    • CESEE
    • Wirtschaft
    • Migration
    • Stadtentwicklung
    • Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
    • Soziale Infrastruktur
Der Bericht plädiert für intelligente Investitionen in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa. Anhand der EIBIS-Ergebnisse von 2017 für Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa werden die Produktivitäts- und Innovationslücken aufgezeigt, die in den Städten dieser Region gegenüber anderen europäischen Städten bestehen. Zudem werden negative demografische Trends in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa erörtert und die Konvergenz von Hauptstadt- und anderen Regionen in diesen Ländern bewertet. Er führt einen „Smart Region Index“ ein, um die Unterschiede in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa gegenüber der EU zu untersuchen, und zieht anhand der EIBIS-Ergebnisse weitere Schlussfolgerungen zu den Investitionshemmnissen in den Kommunen der Region. Ferner wird unterstrichen, wie wichtig EU-Mittel sind.

