    23 Jan. 2018

Beschreibung

Das Thema Ungleichheit beschäftigt Wissenschaftler, politische Entscheidungsträger und die Öffentlichkeit sehr stark. Die Einkommensungleichheit in Europa ist in den letzten zehn Jahren nicht gestiegen, und die Chancenungleichheit ist weiterhin relativ ausgeprägt. Allerdings hat die Armut insgesamt zugenommen, wobei der Anteil der Menschen im untersten Einkommensdezil am verfügbaren Einkommen zurückgegangen ist. Die Studie befasst sich besonders mit der Rolle der Automatisierung und der Polarisierung des Arbeitsmarktes in Zusammenhang mit diesen Trends. Ferner geht sie der Frage nach, wie Geografie, Gesundheit und Bildung in Europa und innerhalb der EU-Länder allgemein mit Unterschieden bei Basisdienstleistungen, Faktoren für das Wohlbefinden und wirtschaftlichen Chancen zusammenhängen. Die Literatur zum Thema und die Ergebnisse der Studie legen nahe, dass gehandelt werden muss, wenn die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit gesteigert, die Arbeitskräfte besser qualifiziert und die Chancengleichheit gestärkt werden sollen.