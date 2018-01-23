Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Das Thema Ungleichheit beschäftigt Wissenschaftler, politische Entscheidungsträger und die Öffentlichkeit sehr stark. Die Einkommensungleichheit in Europa ist in den letzten zehn Jahren nicht gestiegen, und die Chancenungleichheit ist weiterhin relativ ausgeprägt. Allerdings hat die Armut insgesamt zugenommen, wobei der Anteil der Menschen im untersten Einkommensdezil am verfügbaren Einkommen zurückgegangen ist. Die Studie befasst sich besonders mit der Rolle der Automatisierung und der Polarisierung des Arbeitsmarktes in Zusammenhang mit diesen Trends. Ferner geht sie der Frage nach, wie Geografie, Gesundheit und Bildung in Europa und innerhalb der EU-Länder allgemein mit Unterschieden bei Basisdienstleistungen, Faktoren für das Wohlbefinden und wirtschaftlichen Chancen zusammenhängen. Die Literatur zum Thema und die Ergebnisse der Studie legen nahe, dass gehandelt werden muss, wenn die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit gesteigert, die Arbeitskräfte besser qualifiziert und die Chancengleichheit gestärkt werden sollen.
Alle Publikationen in dieser Reihe
- How bad is the Ukraine war for the European recovery?
- Recharging the batteries
- Unlocking digital connectivity in Africa
- A partnership with Africa
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe - Executive Summary
- Toolkit für Konnektivität auf dem Land
- The digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy: Models for financing digital projects - Summary Report
- The rise of Africa’s digital economy
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe - Executive summary
- Accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- The EIB COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index - An analysis of countries outside the European Union
- From starting to scaling
- Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food
- Feeding future generations: How finance can boost innovation in agri-food - Executive summary
- Intelligente Städte und intelligente Investitionen in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa
- Investitionen in die Zukunft Europas: die Rolle von Bildung und Qualifizierung
- EU und Migration – Herausforderungen, Chancen, Rolle der EIB
- Wiederherstellung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in der EU
- Höhere Kreditvergabe in Europa
- ECON Note - PPP und ihre Finanzierung in Europa
- ECON Note - Die Auswirkungen der Rezession der Jahre 2008-2009 auf die regionale Konvergenz in der EU
- ECON Note Nr.°02-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- ECON Note n°01-2012 - EIB Priorities Studies
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 05/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 04/2010
- Mehr Innovation und höhere Produktivität im EU-Dienstleistungssektor
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2010
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2009
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2008
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2007
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2006
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2005
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2004
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2003
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2002
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 03/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2001
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/2000
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 02/1999
- Economic and Financial Reports Volume 01/1999