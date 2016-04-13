Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Die Flüchtlingskrise stellt die politischen Akteure in Europa vor eine akute Herausforderung, die allerdings auch im Gesamtkontext betrachtet werden muss: Durch die unterschiedlichen Arten der Migration ergeben sich nicht nur Herausforderungen, sondern auch Chancen. Auf Basis der jüngsten Studien und Analysen untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit sowohl kurz- als auch langfristige Auswirkungen der Migrationsbewegungen und analysiert dabei Folgendes:
- Umfang und Zusammensetzung der Migrationsbewegungen nach Europa,
- Auswirkungen der Migration auf den europäischen Arbeitsmarkt (u. a. mögliche Chancen, die sich für bestimmte Teile Europas und manche Sektoren ergeben),
- die potenzielle Rolle der Migration im Hinblick auf das langfristige Wachstum.
Die Studie fordert einheitliche Definitionen und Ansätze, um zu bewerten, was der europäische Arbeitsmarkt braucht und was in den Nachbarländern der EU und anderen Schwellenmärkten getan werden kann. Sie stellt die mit der Migration zusammenhängenden Aktivitäten der EIB innerhalb und außerhalb der EU vor und beschreibt, welche Rolle die EIB gemeinsam mit anderen Partnern noch spielen könnte.
