Description

This paper examines how artificial intelligence (AI) adoption impacts productivity and employment in Europe, using matched EIBIS-ORBIS data from over 12,000 non-financial firms in the EU and US. By instrumenting EU firms’ AI adoption with US peer rates, the study finds that AI increases labour productivity by 4%, driven by capital deepening rather than job losses. This suggests that AI increases worker output rather than replacing labour in the short run, though longer-term effects remain uncertain. Productivity gains are concentrated in medium and large firms, and AI adopters tend to be more innovative with higher wages. Complementary investments in software, data, and workforce training are essential to fully realize these benefits.