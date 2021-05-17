  • Publication information

    17 May 2021

    44 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4993-1 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/913102

    • Digital and telecoms
    • Economics
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation

Internationalisation and the adoption of new digital technologies play an important role in the formation of new high growth enterprises. This paper examines this relationship for high growth enterprises in Europe and the UK, using data from the EIB Investment Survey and ORBIS. Its results highlight the complex influence of exporting and foreign direct investment on the capacity to become a high growth enterprise and the role of new digital technologies in this process.