    10 Apr. 2015

    Wirtschaft

In dem vorliegenden Dokument wird untersucht, wie sich die Marktanteile, die Exportstruktur und der offenbarte komparative Vorteil („Revealed Comparative Advantage“) innerhalb der EU und im Vergleich zu anderen Regionen der Welt entwickeln.

Ein besonderes Augenmerk liegt dabei auf Verschiebungen, die in der Spezialisierung und der Exportstruktur des produzierenden Gewerbes, des Dienstleistungssektors, der Niedrig- und Hochtechnologie sowie der Business Services (Unternehmensdienstleistungen) zu beobachten sind.

Die Daten stammen aus der „World Input-Output Database“ (WIOD), die Informationen über die Verknüpfung internationaler Produktionsprozesse liefert und die Messung der durch Handel erzielten Wertschöpfung („Trade in Value Added“) ermöglicht.