    29 Aug. 2013

    • Wirtschaft

Die Infrastruktur in den östlichen Nachbarstaaten und in Zentralasien bleibt – gemessen an der Qualität der Dienstleistungen – hinter anderen Regionen zurück. Das könnte ein wesentliches Hindernis für stärkeres Wirtschaftswachstum sein. In der Studie werden die jüngsten Entwicklungen im Bereich Infrastrukturfinanzierungen untersucht, gestützt auf Daten aus nationalen Quellen, von internationalen Einrichtungen und aus Projektdatenbanken. Die Infrastrukturinvestitionen, die in den östlichen Nachbarstaaten und in Zentralasien in den vergangenen zehn Jahren durchgeführt wurden, beliefen sich auf über 2,5 Prozent des BIP der gesamten Region. Die Studie untersucht, woher die Mittel für diese Investitionen stammen und wie sie eingesetzt werden. Wichtige Aspekte sind die weiterhin bedeutende Rolle des öffentlichen Sektors als Geldgeber und der zunehmende Einsatz von Projektfinanzierungen.