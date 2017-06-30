  • Publikationsinformationen

Die vorliegende Studie basiert auf einem Experiment im Rahmen der EIB-Umfrage zur Investitionstätigkeit (EIBIS). Es sollte neue Erkenntnisse über von Unternehmen bevorzugte Darlehensmerkmale und über die Beziehung zwischen Kreditbedingungen und Investitionsentscheidungen liefern.

Aus dem Experiment lässt sich ablesen, welche Präferenzen Unternehmen bei Finanzierungen haben und unter welchen Bedingungen sie bereit sind, den geforderten Zinssatz zu zahlen.

Wie sich gezeigt hat, sind vor allem die Höhe des Darlehens, die Besicherungsanforderungen und der Zinssatz für die Entscheidung maßgeblich. Die Ergebnisse fallen je nach Sektor, Unternehmensgröße und Projektart jedoch unterschiedlich aus.