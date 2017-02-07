  • Publikationsinformationen

    7 Feb. 2017

    • Tags

    • Wirtschaft

Teil der Serie :

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

Den Autoren des Working Papers zufolge spielten die Zentralbanken eine positive Rolle für die Erholung des Geldmarkts und der Liquidität am Interbankenmarkt.

Auf der Basis neuer Mikrodaten des französischen Bankensystems zum Pool der für Offenmarktgeschäfte der EZB zulässigen Sicherheiten erstellen die Autoren für den gesamten Bankensektor einen „Indikator der Liquiditätsinkongruenz“ (liquidity mismatch indicator – LMI), der den Einfluss der Zentralbanken auf die Liquiditätslage der Banken aufzeigt.

Die Ergebnisse belegen, dass Zentralbankliquidität und die Hair-Cuts den Banken tatsächlich halfen, die nach der Stressphase 2011 gestiegene Liquiditätsinkongruenz zwischen Aktiva und Passiva zu reduzieren.

Das Maß für Bankliquidität eignet sich zudem als Frühwarnindikator für makroprudenzielle Zwecke. Es gibt den Liquiditätsgegenwert (cash equivalent value) des französischen Bankensektors an und zeigt, wie viel Liquidität die EZB im Fall einer Finanzkrise möglicherweise bereitstellen muss.

Darüber hinaus kann der Indikator der Liquiditätsinkongruenz helfen, französische Finanzinstitute zu ermitteln, die aufgrund ihres Liquiditätsrisikos systemrelevant sind.