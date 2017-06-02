  • Publikationsinformationen

    2 Juni 2017

    • Tags

    • Wirtschaft

Teil der Serie :

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

Der vorliegende Bericht befasst sich mit Kreditgarantieprogrammen (Credit Guarantee Schemes – CGS) in Westeuropa und enthält eine Analyse, die sich auf eine neue Umfrage der Europäischen Investitionsbank-Gruppe stützt. An dieser Umfrage beteiligten sich 18 auf Kreditgarantien spezialisierte Einrichtungen in 13 Ländern sowie 33 Banken mit Tätigkeit in 17 Ländern.

Der Bericht soll die Gründe für die Nutzung von Kreditgarantien und deren operationelle Mechanismen sowie auch die Finanzintermediäre näher durchleuchten, die diese Kreditgarantien verwenden. Es handelt sich dabei um den Folgebericht einer früheren Publikation, die 2014 von der CGS-Arbeitsgruppe der Wiener Koordinationsinitiative europäischer Banken erstellt wurde. Letztere gibt einen umfassenden Überblick darüber, wie Kreditgarantien bei der Finanzierung kleiner und mittlerer Unternehmen (KMU) in Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa eingesetzt werden.