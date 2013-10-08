Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Diese Studie analysiert die Struktur und Entwicklung privater Infrastrukturfinanzierungen in Europa in einem globalen Kontext. Dabei untersucht sie, welchen Beitrag privates Kapital zur Finanzierung des Investitionsbedarfs im Infrastrukturbereich leistet. Sie gibt einen Gesamtüberblick, indem sie die verschiedenen Finanzierungsinstrumente und Anlagevehikel in einem einfachen Rahmen darstellt – als Anteile am BIP.
Es besteht Spielraum für die Entwicklung alternativer Finanzierungsformen (wie öffentlich-private Partnerschaften) und Anlagevehikel (wie Projektanleihen und geeignete Beteiligungsfonds). Jedoch muss auch die klassische Bankfinanzierung privatwirtschaftlicher (und öffentlicher) Investitionen in Europa weiterhin gewährleistet werden. Institutionelle Investoren können als Finanzierungsquelle eine größere Rolle übernehmen, die diesbezüglichen Erwartungen sollten jedoch realistisch bleiben. Es gibt zahlreiche regulatorische und sonstige Hindernisse, die aus dem Weg geräumt werden müssen.
Alle Publikationen in dieser Reihe
