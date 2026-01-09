Description

This paper uses the Growth-at-Risk (GaR) framework to evaluate the risks of significant downturns in euro area GDP growth and explores how this approach can improve stress testing for banks. The authors review past European Banking Authority (EBA) stress-test scenarios and compare their severity to model-based risk estimates. They find that, except for 2021 and 2023, EBA scenarios have generally been less severe than the 10th percentile of model predictions. After the pandemic, while model-based risks declined, EBA scenarios became more severe, but still remained within plausible risk ranges. The study concludes that GaR offers a transparent, data-driven way to design stress-test scenarios, helping ensure they are both severe enough and realistic, which can strengthen financial stability assessments.