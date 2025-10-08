Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Regional development and cohesion

Cohesion is central to the European Union and the EIB Group’s mission.

Explore the EIB Group cohesion data 2021-2024  

Overview

The EU Cohesion Policy defines three categories of regions based on GDP per inhabitant:

  Less developed regions, which have a GDP per inhabitant that is less than 75% of the EU average

  Transition regions, which have a GDP per inhabitant that is between 75% and 100% of the EU average

  More developed regions which have a GDP per inhabitant that is above 100% of the EU average

Talent is equally distributed throughout Europe, but opportunity is not. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the SME-focused European Investment Fund (EIF), which together form the EIB Group, support investments in less-advanced EU regions to close gaps in prosperity.  We ensure that cohesion goes along with climate and competitiveness in a successful green transition.

The EIF’s support for the EU’s cohesion encompasses financing for SMEs in Europe’s less developed and transition regions with resources entrusted to us by the EIB, the European Commission, national and regional authorities as well as private institutional investors. Learn about the EIF’s financing.

Explore the EIB Group cohesion data 2021-2024  
EuroGeographics Association

EIB Group cohesion activities facts and figures

In 2024, the EIB Group provided a record €38.3 billion in financing to cohesion regions. This represents 48% of the Group’s total financing in the European Union for the year and exceeds the targets set in the EIB Group cohesion orientation 2021-2027. EIB lending to less developed regions in 2024 was also above target and so were EIF commitments in both less developed and transition regions.

Since 2021, the EIB Group has financed over €140 billion in cohesion regions. This is equivalent to more than a third of the EU budget for Cohesion Policy Funds for the entire 2021–2027 long term budget.

Explore the EIB Group cohesion data 2021-2024  

Highlighted EIB Group financed and advisory projects in cohesion regions

Learn more about stories on the ground. Hover over the map to read about our impact in your country.

What we offer

Comprising the EIB and the SME-focused European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB Group promotes a balanced regional development across the EU by offering loans, guarantees, equity, and other financial instruments —including advisory services— to both the public and private sectors. These instruments complement and leverage EU grants to support investments in cohesion regions, in line with the EU Cohesion Policy objectives

In this context, EIB Group cohesion activities support

Financing Advisory support Shared management funds and financial instruments

For small businesses, mid-caps and large companies

About one-third of EIB cohesion lending supports small businesses and mid-caps through intermediated loans. The Bank also offers loans directly to large corporates in a range of sectors. Find out the benefits of EIB loans.

The EIF supports SMEs through private and public financial intermediaries. By offering banks and other debt financial institutions guarantees and securitisation, the EIF enables its intermediaries to take on a greater risk and to provide better financing conditions. The EIF also enables equity financing for European companies throughout their life cycle through investment in venture capital/private equity funds and consequently supporting ecosystems and crowding in private capital. These efforts increase the supply of finance for small firms and infrastructure projects in cohesion regions, helping each region realise its full potential through economic growth. Read more about EIF financing.

For national, regional and local governments

Local governments face major challenges such as climate change, affordable housing and quality education. The EIB Municipalities Survey explores how they are responding and the obstacles they encounter.

The EIB offers a wide range of financing instruments for the public sector, from investment loans for large-scale projects to framework loans for smaller multi-sector initiatives. EU Member States and regions can delegate to the EIB Group the implementation of financial instruments (e.g. loans, guarantees and equity).  These instruments help ensure efficient use of public resources, attract private investment, and maximise the impact of public policies. Find out the benefits of EIB loans.

For more than 15 years, the EIB has provided fund design, management, co-financing, and advisory services, focusing on cohesion regions and key sectors: energy efficiency, renewables, research and innovation, urban development, agriculture, mobility and ICT, human capital and skills development. Currently, the EIB manages nearly €11 billion under EU shared management funds, resulting in over 8,500 financed projects in Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, and RomaniaMore about EU shared management funds and financial instruments.

The EIF helps each region achieve its full economic growth potential by supporting Europe’s SMEs through its financial intermediaries. By offering them guarantees, securitisation and equity investments, the EIF takes risks to encourage lending, crowd in investments into private assets and help new market players get off the ground, increasing the supply of finance for SMEs and infrastructure projects in cohesion regions. Read more about the EIF’s financing.

Our financial, sector and thematic experts assess every project that the EIB finances. We make our expertise available to national, regional and local governments, including managing authorities of EU funds, project promoters (both public and private), and financial intermediaries in cohesion regions to improve the technical and financial quality of their projects.

Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS)

JASPERS supports both Cohesion and Just Transition funds programmes and projects in all EU regions. in collaboration with project developers and managing authorities of EU funds.

It helps to prepare strategies and sustainable projects, while building capacities in areas such as the climate resilience, preparedness, circular economy, energy efficiency and decarbonisation, smart cities, applied research and innovation, healthcare systems, connectivity, and sustainable mobility, as well as affordable water and sanitation services. Find out more about JASPERS.

Find out more about JASPERS  

InvestEU Advisory Hub

The InvestEU Advisory Hub acts as the single entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support, capacity building, and technical assistance related to centrally managed EU investment funds.

Find out more about InvestEU Advisory Hub  

European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC)

Supporting EU Member States, Candidate Countries and other partners in their work on public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Find out more about EPEC  

fi-compass

This platform delivers advisory services on financial instruments under the shared management funds.

Find out more about fi-compass  

Innovation Fund - Project Development Assistance (PDA)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) gives specific help to projects that support a clean transition through new technologies. The goal is to make the projects more ready for future Innovation Fund calls.

More on the Innovation Fund - PDA  

Project Advisory Support Service Agreement (PASSA)

By combining EIB internal expertise and external consulting, PASSA accelerates the implementation of EU-funded projects, in collaboration with promoters and governing authorities.

Find out more about PASSA  

Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments (RFF)

RFF is an EU flagship initiative aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, by making European economies and societies more sustainable, resilient and better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the green and digital transformation.

Find out more about RFF  

Technical Assistance for Regions Undergoing a Green Energy Transition (TARGET)

TARGET is a joint European Commission-EIB technical assistance facility aimed at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition. The facility is complementary to existing mechanisms, such as the Just Transition Mechanism.

Find out more about TARGET  

EU Member States can draw on the EIB’s fund management expertise to implement financial instruments, combining them with other sources of financing. They may also allocate part of their shared management funds to the InvestEU Fund by creating a “Member State compartment.” This enables them to benefit from the EU guarantee’s high credit rating, making it possible to finance higher-risk projects. Read more about shared management funds and financial instruments.

Our partnerships

We are a key partner of the European Commission (EC) in supporting investments that strengthen cohesion across the EU through joint initiatives that help national and regional authorities prepare and deliver high-quality projects eligible for EU funding. The Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) is one such joint EIB-EC initiatives to support cities, regions, and territories most affected by decarbonisation—helping them diversify their economies and ensure a just transition.

We also cooperate with the European Parliament and the European Committee of the Regions to promote cohesion, competitiveness, and resilience in both urban and rural areas. In line with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap, the JTM finances projects in regions that are still dependent on fossil fuels and where the shift to a net-zero emissions economy would cause job losses and economic decline.

Together with EU Member States, managing authorities, National Promotional Banks and other financial institutions, we support the delivery of programmes aligned with EU objectives for cohesion, prosperity and sustainable development.

Read more

EIB’s support for the EU’s Territorial Agenda 2030 

Inforegio - EU Regional and urban development

All about cohesion

Read about all EIB cohesion news, publications, stories and more.

  •
    8 October 2025

    EIB Beratung und Rumänien fördern nachhaltige städtische Mobilität im Jiu-Tal

    Die EIB hilft Rumänien, im Jiu-Tal eine integrierte städtische Mobilität aufzubauen – für einen gerechten Übergang und nachhaltiges Wachstum in der Region

    Verkehr Städtische Mobilität Ioannis Tsakiris Direktorium Nachhaltiger Verkehr Nachhaltigkeit Rumänien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 8 October 2025

    Estland modernisiert Bahninfrastruktur mit EIB-Kredit von 45 Mio. Euro

    Die EIB und AS Eesti Raudtee haben einen 45-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für das Schienennetz, moderne Infrastruktur und einen höheren elektrifizierten Anteil unterzeichnet

    Infrastruktur Karl Nehammer Verkehr Offentlicher Verkehr Direktorium Estland Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 8 October 2025

    Rumänien: EIB unterstützt Ausbau der Autobahn A1 mit 500 Mio. Euro

    Die EIB vergibt ersten Kredit für die Autobahn A1 von Bukarest zur Grenze im Westen. Mit 500 Mio. Euro finanziert sie ein zentrales Teilstück durch die Karpaten

    Infrastruktur Verkehr Offentlicher Verkehr Ioannis Tsakiris Direktorium Rumänien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 18 September 2025

    Zurück auf die Schiene

    Die Bahnstrecke Durrës–Rrogozhina in Albanien ist Teil eines 1 500 Kilometer langen Schienennetzes, das die Adria mit dem Schwarzen Meer verbindet.

    Verkehr Klima Albanien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Infrastruktur Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 15 September 2025

    Unlocking innovation: Addressing the funding needs of EU technology infrastructures

    An analysis of EU technology infrastructure needs and funding gaps, with recommendations to boost innovation and attract private investment.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Social and territorial cohesion
  • 11 September 2025

    Aurubis erhält EIB‑Kredit über 200 Mio. Euro für Recycling und Kupferproduktion

    Aurubis AG erhält von der EIB fünfjährigen 200-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für Ausbau der Kupferraffination in Bulgarien sowie mehr Recycling und Umweltschutz in Hamburg

    Umwelt Direktorium Nicola Beer Deutschland Bulgarien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 11 September 2025

    Zypern fängt die Sonne ein

    Neues Programm zur Stromspeicherung hilft Zypern, seine Solarkraft optimal zu nutzen

    Umwelt Gesundheit und Life Sciences Klima Technologie Entwicklungslösungen Zypern Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt Energie
  • 1 September 2025

    EIB-Kredit über 200 Mio. Euro an BNP Paribas Leasing Services verschafft polnischen Unternehmen günstigere Kredite

    Mit 200 Mio. Euro an BNP Paribas Leasing Services in Warschau fördert die EIB Neukredite für grüne Projekte im Gesamtwert von gut 500 Mio. Euro. Neben kleinen und mittelgroßen Unternehmen werden auch Wohnungsgesellschaften und Privatpersonen unterstützt.

    KMU Klima Klimaschutz Direktorium Teresa Czerwińska Polen Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 4 August 2025

    Polen: EIB und Crédit Agricole Bank Polska fördern grüne Finanzierungen für Midcaps

    Polnische Unternehmen profitieren künftig von einem neuen Schub für grüne Finanzierungen: Die Europäische Investitionsbank (EIB) vergibt dazu ein Darlehen über 50 Millionen Euro an die französische Crédit Agricole. Deren polnische Tochtergesellschaft Crédit Agricole Bank Polska wird mit den Mitteln neue Kredite von bis zu 100 Millionen Euro an Midcap-Unternehmen in Polen vergeben.

    KMU Direktorium Teresa Czerwińska Polen Europäische Union KMU Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt

Contact us

Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?

We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

