Romania: Farmers to get financing support with €25 million EIB loan to Agricover Credit

©Jan Kopriva/ Unsplash

Loan to ease access to credit for micro agricultural businesses in Romania under the InvestEU mandate.

Goal is to spur productivity, sustainability gains, and to support young farmers.

Romanian farmers will be eligible for extra financing as a result of a €25 million loan that Agricover Credit IFN SA is receiving from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Agricover Credit will channel the funds towards micro agricultural businesses seeking to improve productivity and environmental sustainability.

The agreement aims to ease access to finance for a sector that plays a significant economic role in Romania. Agriculture employs more than 20% of Romania’s labour force – the highest share in the European Union – and accounts for around 4% of the country’s gross domestic product. The signed loan agreement will contribute towards enhancing financial accessibility and supporting new generations to take over, as older farmers retire or stop working; farmers will be able to implement innovations and improve productivity, ultimately benefiting local communities and the environment.

“Our partnership with Agricover Credit demonstrates our strong commitment to support the growth of Romania's agricultural sector,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The financing improves access to much-needed resources for micro-enterprises and strengthens opportunities for young farmers in a sector that is vital for Europe. By investing in this area we help build resilience and foster shared prosperity.”

Agricover Credit is Romania’s leading non-bank financial institution and lends exclusively to farmers. Potential beneficiaries of the EIB loan include among others wheat, dairy and livestock producers.

“Our collaboration with the EIB represents another step forward in addressing the challenges faced by micro agricultural enterprises in Romania and continues a valuable partnership that has already supported the transformation of many farms,” said Agricover Credit Director General Serhan Hacisuleyman. “This new facility will empower farmers to adopt modern technologies and will help transform the Romanian agricultural landscape by ensuring that farmers have the resources they need to thrive, especially during these challenging times.”

The agreement is promoting sustainable business practices, technological innovation and social fairness. In addition to the loan operation, Agricover will benefit from the Social Inclusive Finance Technical Assistance (SIFTA) advisory services provided by EIB under InvestEU Advisory Hub in connection with the renewal of the Code of Good Conduct for Microcredit Provision, as well as from pipeline building services with a view to enhance the portfolio targeting small farmers.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed almost €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60 % of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Around half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

Agricover

Agricover brings together in a structured portfolio business lines, solutions and state-of-the-art technologies that add value to farmers' businesses, to daily farm activities and, thereby, transform agriculture in Romania.

Agricover Credit offers tailored financing solutions designed specifically for farmers’ operational, investment, and sustainability needs. The company registered a net result of €10.37 million in the first half of 2025, a market share of 7.8% in agriculture financing, and a total exposure of €756 million, representing a 14.3% increase compared to the first quarter of last year.

Agricover Credit is part of the Agricover Group, which has been supporting farmers with innovative business solutions for over 25 years, including access to agricultural inputs.