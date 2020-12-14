Description

The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 outlines our goals for climate finance that supports the European Green Deal and helps make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. It maps the next stages in the journey to a sustainable planet and provides a framework to counter climate change.

The EIB Group has published annual CBR progress reports and a mid-term review with updates to this framework. You can find the mid-term review of the CBR below.