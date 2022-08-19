Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE

Entsalzungsanlage und Pipeline bringen Wasser für Jordanien

Von Wassermangel spricht man, wenn in einem Land pro Person 500 Kubikmeter Wasser pro Jahr fehlen. In Jordanien stehen weniger als 100 Kubikmeter Süßwasser jährlich pro Person zur Verfügung. Das „Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project“ soll das ändern und die jordanische Hauptstadt Amman mit entsalztem Wasser aus dem Roten Meer versorgen

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
24/07/2025
Betrag
EUR 427.000.000
Länder
Jordanien
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Mehr

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
427.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Jordanien : 427.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 427.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/07/2025 : 30.000.000 €
14/10/2024 : 47.000.000 €
28/11/2023 : 50.000.000 €
3/12/2023 : 100.000.000 €
8/12/2022 : 200.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 47.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COMMISSION EUROPEENNE ,a 50.000.000 € Investment Grants vergeben durch COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Jordanien und EIB unterzeichnen Kredit von 200 Millionen Euro für Aqaba-Amman-Wasserprojekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 April 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/12/2022
20190712
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN,SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 641 million (EUR 636 million)
USD 2700 million (EUR 2682 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The primary objective of the project is to provide 300 million cubic metres (MCM) of potable water to Amman and other governorates in Jordan and, possibly, to areas along the project pipelines route. The water will come from a seawater reverse osmosis plant south of Aqaba and will be conveyed to Amman via a new, approximately 420 km long water conveyor that would run for most of its part parallel to the existing Disi Conveyor.

Jordan has one of the lowest levels of water availability per capita in the world, which is anticipated to decline even more over the next years. This is due to an increase in population (expected to increase by 2047 from the current estimated 10 million to 18 million inhabitants) and the consequences of climate change in the country. In that context, the AAWDCP is expected to contribute to the following objectives: (i) increase the resilience of the water supply by substantially increasing water production by providing up to additional 300 million cubic metres of water per year to Amman; (ii) adapt to and potentially mitigate the impacts of climate change; and (iii) create jobs both during construction and operation. The project is a high priority for the Government of Jordan and supports the EU and EIB objectives in the country. Specifically it is in line with: - National priorities, in particular the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, which identifies projects that contribute to a resilient water sector as a key priority for concessional financing. - EU policy objectives, as the project is included among the flagship initiatives identified in the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, published in February 2021. - The EIB's objectives under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's Water Sector Lending Orientation, Adaptation Plan and Climate Bank Roadmap. - Sustainable Development Goal #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and #11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

Additionality and Impact

The AAWDCP is the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of Jordan. It will generate from the outset 300 MCM per year of water and will be implemented through a build-operate[1]transfer (BOT) scheme. The project will close a supply-demand gap that is growing over time as a result of climate change. The project thus contributes significantly to the objectives of Jordan's National Water Strategy, the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, and the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the project include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. The project also helps mitigate market failures by financing critical water supply infrastructure that generates positive externalities, mainly (i) security of supply in a wider geographic context with very scarce water resources, allowing for stable and prosperous social and economic livelihoods and (ii) environmental benefits by relieving further over-exploitation of groundwater resources. EIB's financial and non-financial contribution to the project is excellent. The Bank, alongside numerous development partners, is providing a substantial and favourable financing package, consisting of sovereign lending, project finance, and the management of an investment grant from the EU. In addition, the Bank has been involved from the very beginning of the project and provided technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the project, primarily through the ESIA, which establishes environmental and social standards in line with international best practices and which was funded and managed by EIB.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed with funding from the EIB and in line with international best practices and EIB environmental and social standards. The ESIA has also been approved by the relevant Jordanian authorities.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Wasserentnahme aus dem Roten Meer, aber mit Verantwortung

Warum

  • In Jordanien fällt deutlich weniger Regen als früher; Schuld daran ist der Klimawandel
  • Die Bevölkerung ist in den letzten zehn Jahren rasant gewachsen – von sieben Millionen im Jahr 2011 auf elf Millionen im Jahr 2022, hauptsächlich aufgrund des Flüchtlingszustroms
  • Das Wasser kommt wegen Leckagen, Diebstählen oder aus anderen Gründen nicht dort an, wo es hin soll

Wie

  • Wasser wird aus dem Roten Meer entnommen
  • Nach der Entsalzung wird es 420 Kilometer in den Norden, in die Hauptstadt Amman und Umgebung gepumpt
  • Die marine Tier- und Pflanzenwelt kommt nicht zu Schaden. Bei der Entsalzung verwendete Chemikalien gelangen nicht ins Meer
  • Das Projekt liefert jährlich 300 Millionen Kubikmeter Wasser, was dem Wasserverbrauch von etwa vier Millionen Menschen entspricht

Sektoren und Länder

Jordanien

Wirkung

Zuverlässige Wasserquelle für den Norden Jordaniens

  • Das Projekt liefert jährlich 300 Millionen Kubikmeter Wasser, was dem Wasserverbrauch von etwa vier Millionen Menschen entspricht
  • Anlage und Pumpen werden mit Solarenergie betrieben
  • Fotovoltaikmodule werden so aufgestellt, dass Naturreservate nicht zu Schaden kommen und der Flugweg von 500 Millionen Vögeln, die jedes Jahr Jordanien durchqueren, nicht gestört wird
Das ist ein wegweisendes Projekt für die Menschen in Jordanien
Souad Farsi

EIB-Vertreterin in Jordanien

VIDEO ABSPIELEN

3:26

custom-preview

Story

Beurteilung der ökologischen und sozialen Auswirkungen

Für die Beurteilung mussten Boote gemietet, Taucher angeheuert und über mehrere Jahreszeiten Befragungen durchgeführt werden
Harald Schölzel

Senior-Wasserexperte in der Abteilung Wassersicherheit und Resilienz der EIB

Shutterstock

Viele Jordanierinnen und Jordanier haben keinen regelmäßigen Zugang zu Wasser und speichern Wasser deshalb in Tanks auf ihren Dächern. Das „Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project“ wird dies bis Ende 2028 ändern. Im Süden des Landes, am Golf von Akaba, wird Wasser aus dem Roten Meer entnommen, entsalzen, und 420 Kilometer nördlich in die Hauptstadt Amman und ihre Umgebung transportiert. So werden insgesamt 300 Millionen Kubikmeter dringend benötigtes Wasser geliefert, was dem Verbrauch von rund vier Millionen Menschen entspricht.

Geringe Umweltauswirkungen

Wasser zu entsalzen und durch das ganze Land zu transportieren, ist eine ökologische Herausforderung. Das Wasser wird mit begrenzter Geschwindigkeit in der Tiefe des Meeres und über eine große Fläche verteilt entnommen. Das schont die Tiere und Pflanzen unter Wasser. Die Entsalzungsanlage umfasst auch eine Kläranlage, damit keine Chemikalien ins Meer gelangen. Betrieben wird die Anlage mit Sonnenenergie. Die Fotovoltaikmodule werden aufgestellt, ohne dass Naturreservate zu Schaden kommen; auch der Flugweg der 500 Millionen Vögel, die jedes Jahr Jordanien durchqueren, wird nicht gestört.

Als Klimabank haben wir mit der Regierung optimale Lösungen für die Stromversorgung des Projekts besprochen. Jordanien verfügt über reichlich erneuerbare Energiequellen, vor allem Sonne
Alexander Abdel Gawad

Kreditreferent bei der EIB Global, dem Geschäftsbereich der EIB für Entwicklung

Finanzierung des Akaba-Amman-Entsalzungsprojekts

©S B/Unsplash

Die Europäische Investitionsbank war sehr früh schon an dem Projekt beteiligt. Jordanien plante eine neue Entsalzungsanlage und wandte sich 2019 an die Bank der EU, um eine Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung durchzuführen. Diese sollte als Grundlage für langfristige, ökologisch nachhaltige Best-Practice-Lösungen für die Wasserknappheit dienen. Die Projektkosten wurden mit rund 2,7 Milliarden Euro beziffert, die in der Bauphase voraussichtlich entstehenden Arbeitsplätze mit 4 000. Die jordanische Regierung hofft, noch vor Ende 2028 entsalztes Wasser nach Amman und Umgebung liefern zu können.

Pro Kubikmeter werden nur 3,2 Kilo CO2 emittiert

Weitere Veröffentlichungen