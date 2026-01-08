How the deal works

Loes Daniels

The €1 billion synthetic securitisation transaction is the largest securitisation ever by the EIB Group. It’s also the first securitisation transaction for ABN AMRO, and a major step for the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, which structures the Group’s securitisation transactions.

“This is a landmark transaction, remarkable both for its scale and its importance to ABN AMRO’s strategic objective,” says Jean-Baptiste Giraud, the EIB loan officer who manages the relationship between the European Union’s financing arm and ABN AMRO.

A synthetic securitisation doesn’t move cash—it moves risk. “The EIB Group took a certain part of the risk of the underlying portfolio,” says Demet Tamam, the EIF investment officer who worked on the deal. “The expected loss remains with ABN AMRO, but the risks arising from the unexpected losses are borne by the EIB and the EIF as investors. Normally, banks must hold regulatory capital to cover unexpected losses. But this transaction transfers such losses to the investors and the regulatory capital becomes available for new lending.”

The risk-sharing deal frees the capital that would have been consumed by the underlying €1 billion portfolio of loans ABN AMRO already extended to Dutch small and medium-sized enterprises and corporations. As a result, ABN AMRO commits to make new loans worth €1.2 billion to its customers – companies like Experiencegift – with part of that financing earmarked for projects that support the climate transition.

“We have provided ABN AMRO with the capacity to do new lending, and they have promised us to do so, partly for environmental sustainability projects, supporting the transition to climate neutrality and a sustainable society,” Tamam says.

Dan Dorner, ABN AMRO’s chief commercial officer for corporate banking, says that the “transaction strengthens the economic growth of our clients, supports their transition to climate neutrality, and boosts SME lending in the Dutch market. At ABN AMRO, funding Europe’s competitiveness is a priority, and we focus our financing on enabling these essential transitions.”