The project concerns a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering an existing portfolio of loans to small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates to support the intermediary in lending to SMEs and mid-caps sector in the Netherlands.
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.
This Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands, particularly those seeking to invest in CA&ES, therefore reinforcing the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy.
Overall, this will happen by making available a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) for an existing portfolio of corporate loans to support the FI's new lending. The operation will address the access to finance problems to SMEs and Midcaps, which result from information asymmetries between lenders and borrowers, and high screening costs. In the current context of high interest rate, EIB will provide an important benefit to Final Beneficiaries through reduction of interest rates. The operation also includes a CA&ES window of 30% and will support final beneficiaries in their low-carbon transition. Some final beneficiaries are expected to be located in Dutch Cohesion (Transition) areas.
The EIB participation in the transaction will create new lending capacity for the Financial Intermediary by freeing up capital on the guaranteed portfolio. The operation will further promote the Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions and as a synthetic securitization it also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Freeing capital for new lending
Why
- Banks must hold regulatory capital to cover unexpected losses, but this reduces their capacity to lend to small businesses
- Securitisations help create a more liquid, larger financing market for startups and support the objectives of the Savings and Investments Union
- Better financing for small businesses and startups helps technologies and ideas born in Europe to stay in Europe
How
- The EIB Group takes on part of the risk of the underlying portfolio
- The risk-sharing deal frees capital that would have been consumed by the €1 billion underlying portfolio
- ABN AMRO can commit that newly free capital to back €1.2 billion in new loans for small and medium-sized enterprises
