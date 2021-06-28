  • Publication information

    28 Jun 2021

    20 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5037-1 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/312620

    • Related tags

    • covid-19
    • Jaspers
    • financial instruments
    • Health and life sciences
    • Bulgaria
    • Croatia
    • Cyprus
    • Czechia
    • Estonia
    • France
    • Greece
    • Hungary
    • Italy
    • Latvia
    • Lithuania
    • Malta
    • Poland
    • Romania
    • Slovakia
    • Slovenia
    • Social and territorial cohesion
    • Climate and environment
    • Energy
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Social infrastructure
    • Research, development and innovation
    Show more Show less
PDF (EN)

Description

In 2020, upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, JASPERS worked with public authorities in beneficiary countries to identify the areas where its support could enhance capacity to adapt to the exceptional circumstances.

During the year, JASPERS completed 131 assignments across all mandates and the European Commission approved financial contributions to 49 major projects supported by JASPERS at project preparation stage, or appraised by JASPERS, with total project costs of €19.2 billion and €7.1 billion of EU grant support.

Projects addressing health, emergency response, energy, research, environment and climate change witnessed increase in demand for assistance.