Description
In 2020, upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, JASPERS worked with public authorities in beneficiary countries to identify the areas where its support could enhance capacity to adapt to the exceptional circumstances.
During the year, JASPERS completed 131 assignments across all mandates and the European Commission approved financial contributions to 49 major projects supported by JASPERS at project preparation stage, or appraised by JASPERS, with total project costs of €19.2 billion and €7.1 billion of EU grant support.
Projects addressing health, emergency response, energy, research, environment and climate change witnessed increase in demand for assistance.
All editions of this publication
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2018 on JASPERS
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2019 on JASPERS
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2014
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2013
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2017
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2015
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2014
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2013
- JASPERS Annual Report 2012
- JASPERS Annual Report 2011
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2010
- JASPERS Annual Report 2009
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2008
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2007
- Rapport d’activité 2016 de Jaspers