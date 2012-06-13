Description

JASPERS, the technical assistance partnership between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and KfW Bankengruppe (KfW), in 2011 continued to support the preparation of major projects to be submitted for grant financing under the Structural and Cohesion Funds on behalf of the 12 beneficiary Member States, and started operations in Croatia.

In 2011 these 12 countries submitted to the Commission 68 JASPERS-supported applications for EU funding under the Structural Funds. JASPERS assisted 75% of all applications submitted to the Commission by JASPERS' beneficiary Member States and 81% of those approved as at 31 December 2011.

A total of 69 JASPERS-supported applications were approved by the Commission (58 in 2010) and a further 34 non-major projects were approved by national authorities during the year.

The total investment volume for projects supported under completed JASPERS assignments from 2006 to 2011 was almost EUR 64 billion, out of which the investment volume of projects approved by the Commission was almost EUR 30 billion.