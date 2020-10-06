Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
In 2019, JASPERS enhanced support to sustainable transport and climate action projects and stepped up assistance to those that proved crucial in the COVID-19 crisis (i.e. healthcare, e-learning and ICT). JASPERS completed 182 assignments in 2019, covering advisory assistance for project preparation, capacity building and issued a record number of appraisals. While the focus of activity continued to be on major projects, JASPERS intensified sectoral horizontal support and activity to improve the technical capacity of beneficiaries in areas like strategic planning, cost-benefit analysis, compliance, state aid and climate change adaptation/prevention.
All editions of this publication
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2020 on JASPERS
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2018 on JASPERS
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2014
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2013
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2017
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2015
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2014
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2013
- JASPERS Annual Report 2012
- JASPERS Annual Report 2011
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2010
- JASPERS Annual Report 2009
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2008
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2007
- Rapport d’activité 2016 de Jaspers