Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
In 2018 JASPERS completed an all-time high of 191 assignments and delivered services across a wider range of projects in more countries than ever before. During the year, it started work in Austria and Germany. Activities covered advisory assistance for project preparation, capacity building and project appraisal to support the approval of projects by the European Commission. In 2018, the European Commission approved 68 JASPERS-supported grant funding applications for projects with a total cost of almost €20bn and EU grant support of over €10bn.
All editions of this publication
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2020 on JASPERS
- European Investment Bank Annual Report 2019 on JASPERS
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2014
- Plateforme de réseautage JASPERS – Rapport d’activité 2013
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2017
- Rapport annuel de Jaspers 2015
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2014
- Rapport annuel de JASPERS 2013
- JASPERS Annual Report 2012
- JASPERS Annual Report 2011
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2010
- JASPERS Annual Report 2009
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2008
- Rapport annuel JASPERS 2007
- Rapport d’activité 2016 de Jaspers