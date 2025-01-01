Partnerships for better housing

our partners
Working together for better housing
The EIB Group works with partners for the renovation of existing housing and the construction of new sustainable and affordable accommodation. Projects range from housing schemes in small towns and rural areas that face demographic challenges to development projects in large cities with severe housing shortages.
We support “better funding” approaches under the Urban Agenda for the EU Housing Partnership, working with our partners to foster new affordable and sustainable housing approaches in transition countries where housing initiatives are limited and regulatory frameworks are evolving.
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC)
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) plays a key role in the financing model for social and affordable housing in France. The French system is well established, long-standing, and well-integrated in the European sphere, thanks to the catalytic role played by CDC’s Banque des Territoires.
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK)
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) supports affordable, sustainable, and innovative housing by providing investment loans backed by the InvestEU guarantee. BGK finances projects that enhance energy efficiency, social inclusion, and urban development, ensuring accessible and eco-friendly housing solutions for Polish communities.
Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO)
Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) provides financing for social and affordable housing projects in Spain. ICO collaborates with public and private entities to enhance energy efficiency, social inclusion, and urban development, ensuring accessible and eco-friendly housing solutions.
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW)
KfW, Germany's state-owned development bank, promotes innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing. It offers low-interest loans and grants for energy-efficient construction and refurbishment, incentivizing the use of sustainable materials and technologies. KfW also supports municipal housing projects focusing on affordability and efficient living spaces.
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP)
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Italy's national promotional institution, supports innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing. Through CDP Real Asset SGR, it established the Fondo Nazionale dell’Abitare (FNA), Europe's first social housing fund backed by the InvestEU guarantee, to enhance sustainable housing solutions. Additionally, CDP issued a €750 million Social Housing Bond to finance projects for vulnerable populations, reaffirming its commitment to local development and the UN's 2030 Agenda.
Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) supports innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing projects across its member states. It provides financing for the construction, renovation, and energy-efficient refurbishment of social and affordable housing, targeting vulnerable groups such as low-income families, refugees, and persons with disabilities. The CEB also issues Social Inclusion Bonds, allocating a significant portion to housing initiatives, thereby enhancing social cohesion and living conditions.
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was founded to support the transition to a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in driving transformation in the region and beyond, and has recently approved the new Real Estate Sector Strategy 2025-29, setting out the Bank’s strategic priorities in this area over the next five years.
European Long-Term Investors Association (ELTI)
The European Long-Term Investors Association (ELTI) is a network of financial institutions committed to sustainable development across Europe. While ELTI itself does not directly finance housing projects, its members demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable investments.
European Committee of the Regions (CoR)
The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) works to bring European citizens closer to the EU. By involving regional and local representatives who are in daily contact with their electorate's concerns, but also by inviting citizens to participate in various events and debates, the CoR contributes to reducing the gap between the EU institutions' work and EU citizens.
European Economic and Social Committee (EESC)
The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) contributes to the development of innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing policies within the European Union. In 2024, the EESC published a comprehensive study titled "Affordable Sustainable Housing in the EU," which explores policy solutions emphasizing habitability, community, economic accessibility, resource efficiency, circularity, and climate change resilience throughout the building process. This study also investigates emerging trends such as digitalization and the integration of social economy entities into housing provision, aiming to foster inclusive and sustainable housing solutions across Europe.
More partnerships for affordable and sustainable housing
The EIB Group works closely with the European Committee of the Regions, Eurocities, CEMR, Housing Europe, local, regional and national governments, specialised housing finance agencies and municipal banks, and national promotional banks to support affordable and sustainable housing.
