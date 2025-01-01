Recherche Fr menu fr ClientConnect
What we can do for you

We provide financial solutions for housing providers, municipalities, and companies in the housing sector, regardless of size.

what we offer

Finance and advice for your housing project

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.

Construction companies, suppliers of materials and equipment

From innovative tech start-ups to established manufacturers, we provide financing and advice to develop and implement cutting-edge construction and building solutions.

Get support

Real estate developers

Real estate developers from public sectors across EU member states and regions, can access our financing and advisory services for affordable and sustainable housing projects.

Get support
 

Housing providers

We offer products and services to public organisations, non-profit entities, private rental companies and homeowner associations, to develop and provide affordable housing.

Get support
 

Financial intermediaries

Commercial banks, public banks, and funds partner with us to channel the EIB Group's financing to housing projects and beneficiaries across Europe.

Get support

our clients

France: In'li expands affordable housing with EIB Group financing

Through an innovative EIB Group loan, the French affordable housing provider In'li brings affordable, energy-efficient housing for employees and young workers across strained Île-de-France communities.

custom-preview

construction | renovation | innovation

Projects we can finance

Innovative housing Energy-efficient housing Affordable housing

We invest in research, development and innovation in the building materials and construction sectors. That includes the development of manufacturing capacity and the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the construction sector itself.

  • Digitalisation of construction sector (notably small and medium-sized enterprises) 
  • Research, development and innovation projects in manufacturing and construction 
  • Investments in innovation for companies in the construction supply chain 
  • Science and industry parks for research, demonstration or incubation of industrialised construction technologies
Eggtronic

We invest in the renovation of housing to improve its energy efficiency, and the construction of highly energy efficient new housing stock.

  • Energy efficiency renovation of existing housing stock 
  • Construction of new highly energy efficient housing stock

Green Eligibility Checker

Our Green Eligibility Checker helps financial partners verify if their projects meet EIB's green criteria.

Start assessment  

We invest in housing which is provided at below market prices for citizens who are unable to secure housing at market conditions. We finance the renovation of existing housing units, repurposing, and new construction of housing and associated infrastructure. 

  • Affordable housing may be called “social housing”, “affordable housing”, “municipal housing”, or “public housing” in different European countries. 
  • Refugee accommodation and reception centres 
  • Student accommodation and accommodation for apprentices 
  • Key worker or seasonal worker housing 
  • Care homes and elderly housing 
Vivawest

Our approach

Investment criteria and safeguards

Housing has increasingly been treated as a tradeable investment product rather than a place to live or a fundamental human right. That contributes to Europe’s housing challenge, because it can lead to excessive capital gains. The "financialisation” of any new housing could increase house prices, which in turn could make the affordable housing crisis worse.

We are aware of these risks, and we act to mitigate them. We engage with the public and private sectors to increase the supply of affordable housing and to make housing more energy efficient.  

We apply a number of investment criteria and safeguards, depending on the type of project and the regulatory context, because we want to make sure that projects we support serve the public interest.

These may include:

  • loan conditions (for example, around the re-sale of ownership housing)
  • investment criteria built into lending facilities
  • appraisal of and reliance on regulation (for example, on eviction and rent setting)

Advice for your housing project

Our advisory services can complement the EIB Group’s financial products, but they can also be offered independently of any financing.

financial instruments advisory

fi-compass

fi-compass supports EU shared management authorities with practical know-how and learning tools on financial instruments through manuals, factsheets, case studies, training seminars, and networking events.

Go to fi-compass  

Advice for public and private sector

ELENA

The European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) advises public authorities and private entities on the design and implementation of energy efficiency and building integrated renewable energy investments and innovative urban transport.

Go to ELENA  

public private partnerships

EPEC

The European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC) unites the expertise of its members, national or regional PPP units and the European Commission,to provide implementation guidance, market intelligence, and practical tools for PPP projects.

Go to EPEC  

Technical support for regions

TARGET

Technical Assistance for Regions Undergoing a Green Energy Transition (TARGET) provides free technical support for EU coal, peat and oil shale regions to identify and prepare clean energy and energy efficiency projects.

Go to TARGET  

Assistance to cities and regions

JASPERS

The joint assistance to support projects in European regions (JASPERS) offers capacity building and horizontal support, technical and methodological project advice across the project cycle, and project appraisal support.

Go to JASPERS  

Advice for financial institutions

Green Gateway

Green Gateway provides financial intermediaries with digital tools to assess and report on green projects, offering eligibility assessment, impact tracking, guidelines, case studies, and e-learning resources.

Go to Green Gateway  

Project Advisory Support Agreement

PASSA

PASSA helps national authorities in EU funds management and strategic project implementation, offering tailor-made advisory to project teams and local administrations responsible for public sector investments.

Go to PASSA  

InvestEU

Improving social infrastructure and services

The EIB provides technical and financial advisory to deliver housing solutions, social services infrastructure and accessibility to help vulnerable groups, supporting public-private collaborations at local level.

Find out more  

InvestEU Advisory Hub

The InvestEU Advisory Hub acts as the single entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support, capacity building, and technical assistance related to centrally managed EU investment funds.

Go to the InvestEU Advisory Hub  