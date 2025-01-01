What we can do for you

what we offer
Finance and advice for your housing project
From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.
Construction companies, suppliers of materials and equipment
From innovative tech start-ups to established manufacturers, we provide financing and advice to develop and implement cutting-edge construction and building solutions.
Real estate developers
Real estate developers from public sectors across EU member states and regions, can access our financing and advisory services for affordable and sustainable housing projects.
Housing providers
We offer products and services to public organisations, non-profit entities, private rental companies and homeowner associations, to develop and provide affordable housing.
Financial intermediaries
Commercial banks, public banks, and funds partner with us to channel the EIB Group's financing to housing projects and beneficiaries across Europe.
our clients
France: In'li expands affordable housing with EIB Group financing
Through an innovative EIB Group loan, the French affordable housing provider In'li brings affordable, energy-efficient housing for employees and young workers across strained Île-de-France communities.
construction | renovation | innovation
Projects we can finance
We invest in research, development and innovation in the building materials and construction sectors. That includes the development of manufacturing capacity and the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the construction sector itself.
- Digitalisation of construction sector (notably small and medium-sized enterprises)
- Research, development and innovation projects in manufacturing and construction
- Investments in innovation for companies in the construction supply chain
- Science and industry parks for research, demonstration or incubation of industrialised construction technologies
We invest in the renovation of housing to improve its energy efficiency, and the construction of highly energy efficient new housing stock.
- Energy efficiency renovation of existing housing stock
- Construction of new highly energy efficient housing stock
Green Eligibility Checker
Our Green Eligibility Checker helps financial partners verify if their projects meet EIB's green criteria.
We invest in housing which is provided at below market prices for citizens who are unable to secure housing at market conditions. We finance the renovation of existing housing units, repurposing, and new construction of housing and associated infrastructure.
- Affordable housing may be called “social housing”, “affordable housing”, “municipal housing”, or “public housing” in different European countries.
- Refugee accommodation and reception centres
- Student accommodation and accommodation for apprentices
- Key worker or seasonal worker housing
- Care homes and elderly housing
Our approach
Investment criteria and safeguards
Housing has increasingly been treated as a tradeable investment product rather than a place to live or a fundamental human right. That contributes to Europe’s housing challenge, because it can lead to excessive capital gains. The "financialisation” of any new housing could increase house prices, which in turn could make the affordable housing crisis worse.
We are aware of these risks, and we act to mitigate them. We engage with the public and private sectors to increase the supply of affordable housing and to make housing more energy efficient.
We apply a number of investment criteria and safeguards, depending on the type of project and the regulatory context, because we want to make sure that projects we support serve the public interest.
These may include:
- loan conditions (for example, around the re-sale of ownership housing)
- investment criteria built into lending facilities
- appraisal of and reliance on regulation (for example, on eviction and rent setting)
Advice for your housing project
Our advisory services can complement the EIB Group’s financial products, but they can also be offered independently of any financing.
financial instruments advisory
fi-compass
Advice for public and private sector
ELENA
public private partnerships
EPEC
Technical support for regions
TARGET
Assistance to cities and regions
JASPERS
Advice for financial institutions
Green Gateway
Project Advisory Support Agreement
PASSA
InvestEU
Improving social infrastructure and services
InvestEU Advisory Hub
The InvestEU Advisory Hub acts as the single entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support, capacity building, and technical assistance related to centrally managed EU investment funds.