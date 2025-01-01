What we can do for you

Housing has increasingly been treated as a tradeable investment product rather than a place to live or a fundamental human right. That contributes to Europe’s housing challenge, because it can lead to excessive capital gains. The "financialisation” of any new housing could increase house prices, which in turn could make the affordable housing crisis worse.

We are aware of these risks, and we act to mitigate them. We engage with the public and private sectors to increase the supply of affordable housing and to make housing more energy efficient.