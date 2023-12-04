Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
China and the EIB

The European Investment Bank has been working in China since 1995.

Our projects have improved forestry, energy, transportation and other sectors in more than 20 regions of the country. The Bank has made climate action a priority. The aim is that all our lending in the country supports climate and the environment.

ForestryOne of our main projects helped convert barren land into a forest in eastern China on the Yellow Sea. The project covers more than 36 000 hectares of Shandong Province and has improved degraded forestland while increasing resilience to the harsh climate in an area susceptible to marine disasters. The project increased the forest coverage in China by 1.5% and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It also reduced storm surge, conserved water, improved the soil and preserved biodiversity.

Energy: Our recent investments in energy efficiency have reduced energy use in many residential buildings. We financed a big project to make homes more efficient in the Harbin area of Heilongjiang Province in northern China. Between 2013 and 2017, more than 780 buildings and some 5 million square metres of residential space were refurbished in Harbin. Insulation was added to exterior walls of residential buildings, and meters were installed to measure household heat use. The project was expected to cut heat demand in the buildings by as much as 43% in some cases.

Infrastructure: In 2019, we invested €200 million to improve water transport in Jiangxi Province. The project will increase the river’s depth in the area and extend the upstream travel period, allowing ships to reach key regional cities such as Shangrao and Yingtan. The waterway will be navigable for vessels up to 1 000 tonnes, even in the dry season. Making water transport cheaper and more efficient will encourage people to move away from more carbon-intensive forms of travel. The works included construction of the Bazizui Navigation Hydropower Hub in the lower reaches of the Xinjiang river, one of the five major river systems in Jiangxi. The Hub should be working by the end of 2022. Together with other navigation hubs and lock cascades, this work will significantly improve navigation on the Xinjiang river.

Our impact

The European Investment Bank has been active in Asia for over 25 years. In China, we sign loans with the Ministry of Finance. Our investments act as a catalyst to attract funding from the private sector and help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our recent work in the country is guided by the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation. This agenda helps us focus on climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development.

We also cooperated with the Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking on the need for a common language in Green Finance (Phase I Report and Phase II Report).

EIB stories in China

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in China and beyond

  •
    4 December 2023

    Adaptation aux effets des changements climatiques

    Dans les pays en développement, l’évolution du climat contraint déjà la population à migrer en masse, rendant ainsi essentiels l’adaptation et son financement

    Adaptation aux effets des changements climatiques

    Dans les pays en développement, l'évolution du climat contraint déjà la population à migrer en masse, rendant ainsi essentiels l'adaptation et son financement
  • 2 June 2023

    Une porte vers la coopération

    Les investissements de Global Gateway améliorent les chaînes d’approvisionnement et aident les pays en développement face aux changements climatiques

    Infrastructures Chine Asie et Pacifique Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement
  • 16 November 2022

    Une crise pour dynamiser la transition verte

    Pour les Européens, une transition climatique est la meilleure réponse à la crise énergétique, les plus gros consommateurs d’énergie devant payer plus

    États-Unis d'Amérique Ukraine Chine Royaume-Uni Amérique du Nord Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Asie et Pacifique Énergie
  • 19 April 2022

    Les transports au service du développement

    Dans les pays en développement, les transports favorisent la croissance économique et l’inclusion sociale. Voici comment les projets de transport améliorent la qualité de vie dans le monde – et luttent contre les émissions qui engendrent les changements climatiques.

    Les transports au service du développement

    Dans les pays en développement, les transports favorisent la croissance économique et l'inclusion sociale. Voici comment les projets de transport améliorent la qualité de vie dans le monde – et luttent contre les émissions qui engendrent les changements climatiques.
  • 12 April 2022

    Sortir la tête de l’eau

    Dans les pays en développement, l’assainissement de l’eau est essentiel pour la santé et la croissance économique. Voici comment les projets relatifs à la gestion de l’eau et à l’assainissement améliorent la qualité de vie des populations du monde entier et les protègent contre les effets des changements climatiques

    Sortir la tête de l'eau

    Dans les pays en développement, l'assainissement de l'eau est essentiel pour la santé et la croissance économique. Voici comment les projets relatifs à la gestion de l'eau et à l'assainissement améliorent la qualité de vie des populations du monde entier et les protègent contre les effets des changements climatiques
  • 27 October 2021

    Restaurer la confiance des citoyens concernant les changements climatiques

    Les citoyens ne sont plus satisfaits des déclarations du monde politique concernant les changements climatiques. À cet égard, la confiance dans les pouvoirs publics est faible. La population exige des mesures.

    Covid-19 États-Unis d'Amérique Chine Asie et Pacifique Amérique du Nord Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement
  • 6 November 2019

    Solutions pour le climat : Confucius et la finance verte

    Maintenant qu’une définition plus claire de ce qui est « vert » est enfin en bonne voie, la finance verte dessine une trajectoire fiable vers un avenir sobre en émissions, résilient face aux changements climatiques et respectueux de l’environnement

    Institutional Partenaires Investor relations Économie SDG United Nations Impact Chine Asie et Pacifique Union européenne Climat Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 3 October 2017

    Vent favorable pour le climat en Chine

    Pékin franchit un grand pas dans le domaine des obligations vertes et reçoit le soutien de la banque de l’UE.

    Climat Investor relations Obligations vertes Chine Asie et Pacifique Climat Climat et environnement
  • 12 November 2024

    L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

    La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

    L'action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

    La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

Get EIB support in China

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m,
contact us directly at:

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

