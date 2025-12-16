Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

Empowering women-led businesses worldwide: A resilience toolbox

16 December 2025
EIB

Women entrepreneurs and women-led small businesses are profitable and essential for inclusive growth and the climate transition globally. Yet they remain disproportionately vulnerable to climate shocks, pandemics, and economic crises due to persistent gender gaps in access to finance, technology, and markets.

To address these challenges, the Women’s Economic and Financial Resilience Toolbox offers a practical framework to strengthen the resilience of women entrepreneurs. It was developed by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the Team Europe Initiative ‘Investing in Young Businesses in Africa (IYBA)’.

The toolbox presents practical solutions by introducing a three-stage resilience model:

  • Anticipation and preparation
  • Absorption and recovery
  • Adaptation and transformation

It identifies structural barriers and provides gender-responsive financial tools, technical assistance, and a Resilience Measurement Framework with gender-disaggregated indicators to guide evidence-based action.

Key recommendations include:

  • Designing flexible financial products (such as emergency loans, climate-linked insurance)
  • Bundling services for sector-specific needs, especially in agriculture and retail
  • Expanding digital access through inclusive platforms
  • Providing institutional support and training on financial, digital, and climate-smart skills
  • Tracking impact through gender-sensitive metrics

By shifting women-led businesses from vulnerability to resilience, this toolbox helps unlock their full potential, contributing to inclusive recovery and sustainable development worldwide.

Through its operations, the EIB promotes gender equality and women’s economic empowerment and works towards a sustainable and equitable world. Over the past five years, we have supported more than 62 000 women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses worldwide.  Through our investments, we are also helping 400 000 female farmers improve agricultural practices by providing better access to extension services, capital and resources.

The study complements and directly supports the implementation of the EIB’s large-scale gender initiative, Women for Stronger Communities and Growth, which focuses on enhancing the resilience of women-owned businesses through investments, technical assistance, research, and the sharing of knowledge and best practices.

Access the full report and summary.

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • Diversity and gender
Show more Show less

More press releases
16 December 2025

European Commission and EIB Group announce new initiative to mobilise €10 billion investment for Europe’s biotech sector

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group have today announced an initiative to mobilise €10 billion in investment in 2026-27 into the biotech and life sciences sector.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
4 December 2025

EIB Advisory: 20 years supporting projects in European regions

EIB Advisory successfully held today the JASPERS Stakeholders' Meeting 2025. Representatives from the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, policymakers and counterparts from EU Member States, Pre-Accession and Neighbourhood countries discussed on pressing topics from strategy-aligned sustainable infrastructure to affordable housing, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

Jaspers Financial instruments Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Social and territorial cohesion
3 December 2025

EIB Group publishes updated Ethics and Integrity Report and further strengthens workplace integrity measures

The new Ethics and Integrity Report enhances transparency and accountability and confirms the EIB Group’s commitment to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.