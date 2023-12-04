Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB at COP28: Green steel and innovation to end our fossil fuel habit

In this first conversation at COP28 we speak to Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Lending and Advisory Operations at the European Investment Bank. He explains EIB's concrete support for new technologies that reduce fossil fuel dependency and fight climate change. And how traditional green projects, like wind power, but also new and cutting-edge ones, like green steel, are the path forward to a green and sustainable world.

  Watch all our Conversations on the ground and follow our participation at COP28.

