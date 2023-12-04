In this first conversation at COP28 we speak to Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Lending and Advisory Operations at the European Investment Bank. He explains EIB's concrete support for new technologies that reduce fossil fuel dependency and fight climate change. And how traditional green projects, like wind power, but also new and cutting-edge ones, like green steel, are the path forward to a green and sustainable world.

Watch all our Conversations on the ground and follow our participation at COP28.