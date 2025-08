Description

The European Investment Bank together with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and KfW, the German promotional bank, launched the Clean Oceans Initiative in October 2018. The initiative identifies projects that fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €2 billion in public and private sector projects by 2023. The publication provides an update on the initiative’s progress and outlines some of the projects approved so far.