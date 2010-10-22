Description

The Mediterranean Solar Plan (MSP) is one of the priority projects of the Union for the Mediterranean and aims at coping with the challenges posed by energy demand increases, security of supply and environmental sustainability in the Euro-Mediterranean region. Its objective is to develop an additional renewable energy capacity in the region of 20 GW by 2020 along with the necessary electricity transmission capacity, including international interconnections.

At the Nice Ministerial Conference on Industry in November 2008, the Euro-Mediterranean Ministers requested the European Investment Bank (EIB) to propose a road map for renewable energy in the Mediterranean region under the umbrella of the MSP.

This study contributes to this objective. It aims at assessing the level of maturity of the existing or planned renewable energy projects in the different Mediterranean Partner Countries, the economic impacts of developing these projects, as well as the main obstacles that may affect their implementation.

The study is financed under the FEMIP Trust Fund, an EIB managed multi-donor Fund, which supports the development of the private sector in the Mediterranean region via the financing of studies and technical assistance.