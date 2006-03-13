Description

Study, financed by the FEMIP Trust Fund, on remittances to their countries of origin made by Mediterranean workers who have emigrated to the European Union.

This document is the first detailed analysis of financial flows from Mediterranean migrants in Europe, an overlooked subject that has not yet been fully measured. It shows, first, the extent of the phenomenon - some EUR 7 billion is officially transferred every year from Europe to eight Mediterranean countries - and, secondly, that the methods of transfer used do not enable this money to be put to sufficiently good use in order to finance productive investment.

Summary note of the study: [EN], [FR]