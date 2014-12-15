Description

To contribute to the growth and development of the Palestinian ICT sector, the project “Development of the Palestine Information & Communication Technology Incubator (PICTI)” was designed with the financial support of FEMIP Trust Fund. It consisted in providing the advisory services to the PICTI with a view to increase its efficiency in incubating viable ICT businesses and thus to increase the number of viable Palestinian ICT start-ups flowing into the market. The advisory support to the PICTI was provided through coaching and training and also included the setting-up of processes and procedures to ensure a degree of permanence of the transferred expertise.