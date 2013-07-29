Description

Improving energy efficiency (EE) and developing small-scale renewable energy (RE) projects in the urban environment of the Mediterranean Partner Countries (MPCs) can contribute to meeting the challenge of increasing energy demand and to reducing pollution, in particular greenhouse gas emissions, in the region. Investments in EE and RE could also lead to heightened economic competitiveness and local employment opportunities. Ultimately such investments would support the objectives of the Mediterranean Solar Plan, which is a priority initiative of the Union for the Mediterranean.

This study analyses a range of EE and small-scale RE projects in the urban environment, as identified in the MPCs’ own national plans from 2011-12.