Description

Operational since October 2002, FEMIP is now the key player in the economic and financial partnership between Europe and the Mediterranean, with financing operations worth almost EUR 6 billion mounted between 2002 and 2006.

In 2006, FEMIP provided finance totalling more than EUR 1.3 billion. The bulk was directed towards the energy infrastructure sector (EUR 594 million or 43%). Environmental protection accounted for EUR 325 million (24%) and industry EUR 200 million (15%). Lines of credit granted to financial intermediaries to assist SMEs absorbed EUR 115 million (8%) and risk capital operations – also in support of SMEs – EUR 65 million (5%). The health sector attracted EUR 70 million (5%).