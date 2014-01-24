Description

The study is focused on providing recommendations from a technical, legal and financial perspective, for structuring a new proposed PPP transaction in the water sector put forward by the Jordanian governmental authorities: the Wadi Al Arab Water Supply PPP Project. The Project is intended to be the first of a programme of similar PPPs to be implemented to help initiate further private sector investment in the Jordanian water sector and increase capacity for wider private sector involvement in Jordan.

Operational since October 2002, the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) brings together the whole range of services provided by the European Investment Bank in the Mediterranean Partner Countries. This study is financed under the FEMIP Trust Fund.