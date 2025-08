Description

This evaluation focuses on the EIB’s intermediated lending to Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) between 2005 and 2011. This period was characterised by the financial and economic crisis that set in at end 2008 and made access to finance more difficult for SMEs, the backbone of economic activity. The evaluation focuses on how the EIB responded to this changed environment with the loan for SMEs product and provides insights into the benefits accruing to SMEs.