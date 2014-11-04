Description

The Loan Guarantee Instrument for Trans-European Networks for Transport (TEN-T) Projects (LGTT) is a new financial instrument developed and funded jointly by the EC and the EIB. It is targeted at traffic risk during the ramp-up period in TEN-T projects, whose financial viability depends on utilisation-based income. The instrument was developed in the period from 2004 to 2007, based on a market testing exercise by the EC and the Bank which suggested a need for an instrument like the LGTT. The LGTT aims at facilitating a larger participation of the private sector in the financing of TEN-T projects with a view to accelerating the implementation of projects.