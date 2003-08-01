Description

The present evaluation has assessed Greek projects financed by the Bank that were completed over the period corresponding to the first two Community Support Frameworks (CSF), i.e. 1989-2000. It therefore evaluates: 1) projects selected before the Bank started producing an annually revised medium-term Corporate Operational Plan (COP - the COP provides a tool for setting future lending priorities); 2) in the particular case of an Objective 1 country, projects selected before the Bank adopted new guidelines in 2001 to improve the appraisal of regional development projects.