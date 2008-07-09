Description

The development of renewable energy production resources contributes to a number of key EU energy objectives. These include: security of supply, where the focus is on reducing the dependence on imported hydrocarbons (oil and gas) and the exposure to both political and economic risks; environment, where the EU wishes to demonstrate leadership in tackling climate change; and international competitiveness, where the development of renewable energy is intended to put EU industry at the forefront of the rapidly growing low-carbon technology sector.

This ex-post evaluation covers EIB financing of selected Renewable Energy (RE) projects during the period 1995-2006. All of these projects produce usable energy, in the form of electricity or heat.