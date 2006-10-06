Description

This evaluation covers fifteen Global Loan operations (GL) financed by the European Investment Bank on own resources and risk capital during the past thirteen years in the ACP and OCT countries under the Lomé IV Convention (1990 - 2003). Two were signed under the first financial protocol and the remainder under the second financial protocol (Lomé IV bis). The evaluation forms part of EV's ongoing two-year rolling programme 2005-2006, and complements an evaluation that has recently been carried out on individual projects in the ACP region.