Description

The report presents the findings of an evaluation of the airline projects financed by the Bank between 1 January 1990 and 31 December 2001. During this period the Bank financed 31 projects, with a total loan value of EUR 5 370 million. The evaluation considered the performance of projects against the Bank's standard evaluation criteria, as well as the performance of the Bank itself. Ten representative projects were examined in-depth, including eight EU projects and one each from an Accession and a Mediterranean country.