Description

This report presents the findings of an evaluation of 32 airport and Air Traffic Management (ATM) projects. Twenty-one airport, and eleven ATM projects were selected for a desk review, based on internal Bank files, staff interviews and information in the public domain. Of these, thirteen airport, and six ATM projects were chosen for an in-depth review. The evaluation assessed the performance of these projects against the Bank's standard evaluation criteria , and the Bank's own performance; including the underlying strategies, policies and procedures followed. Projects were selected to be representative of the 82 airport/ATM projects financed by the Bank between 1990 and 2001, for a total loan value of EUR 7,174 million.