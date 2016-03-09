Description

Climate change represents an urgent and potentially irreversible threat to human society, biodiversity and the planet.

Climate Action is an important priority of the European Investment Bank. The EIB has a Climate Action volume target of at least 25% of total lending. During the past five years, the Bank took a variety of initiatives to mainstream climate action considerations at project, sector and portfolio level.

Early in 2015, the Bank launched a public consultation on its Climate Action activities. It presented its Climate Action Strategy in September 2015. This evaluation fed into this strategy process.