Description

This ex-post evaluation covers EIB financing of selected cross-border (CB) trans-European Network (TEN) projects during the period 1995-2004. The evaluation assessed the projects against the EIB's standard evaluation criteria, as well as the Bank's contribution and performance in these projects. As a specific feature, the project evaluation was extended to assess the impact of cross-border infrastructures on regional development. The specific "cross-border" dimension of this evaluation highlights the trans-national aspect of the projects that form the nexus within the wider TEN concept between the EU-25 and beyond.