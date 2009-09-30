Description This is the second evaluation performed by Operations Evaluation (EV) for the European Investment Fund (EIF). Its objective is to provide an assessment of the European Investment Bank (EIB) venture capital mandates to the European Investment Fund (EIF). Focus is placed on the relevance of the Mandates, which includes: the consistency of the Mandates with respect to the policy framework as well as the design of the Mandates (their internal coherence and their relevance to the venture capital market in which they operate).