  • Publication information

    13 Nov 2014

PDF (EN)

Description

The EIB provides Technical Assistance (TA) in Europe and beyond. TA is to contribute to furthering EU policy objectives. The beneficiaries of TA include a variety of promoters: governments of partner countries; public utilities in the fields of infrastructure, water, energy, etc.; operators in the financial sector and private promoters.

The evaluation covers TA outside the EU from 2003 to 2013. During this period, TA developed from a more ad hoc activity towards a more strategic and coordinated delivery of “Advisory Services”. The report assesses the Bank’s performance in this area, and provides conclusions and recommendations for improvement at strategic and operational level.