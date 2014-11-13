Description

The EIB provides Technical Assistance (TA) in Europe and beyond. TA is to contribute to furthering EU policy objectives. The beneficiaries of TA include a variety of promoters: governments of partner countries; public utilities in the fields of infrastructure, water, energy, etc.; operators in the financial sector and private promoters.

The evaluation covers TA outside the EU from 2003 to 2013. During this period, TA developed from a more ad hoc activity towards a more strategic and coordinated delivery of “Advisory Services”. The report assesses the Bank’s performance in this area, and provides conclusions and recommendations for improvement at strategic and operational level.